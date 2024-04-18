Fixture: West Ham United vs Bayer Leverkusen

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

West Ham United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes for tonight’s Europa League clash with Bayer Leverkusen as they bid to turn around their quarter-final tie.

David Moyes’ men conceded late on during the first leg in Germany to lose 2-0 and give themselves all to do tonight at the London Stadium.

Moyes has led West Ham to European success before, in the Europa Conference League, but will know that his side face a big task this evening.

Opponents Bayer Leverkusen have just sealed the Bundesliga title and are enjoying a superb campaign under Xabi Alonso.

Moyes picks Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd and Aaron Cresswell form a back four.

The West Ham boss looks towards Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Tomas Soucek in midfield, while Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen support Michail Antonio.

Moyes can try to influence the game with his changes if needed and his substitutes include Danny Ings and Maxwel Cornet.

West Ham United Team vs Bayer Leverkusen

Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell, Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Soucek, Bowen, Kudus, Antonio

Substitutes: Anang, Knightbridge, Johnson, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Casey, Mubama, Swyer, Orford