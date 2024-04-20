Lincoln City boss Michael Skubala has reacted to Barnsley losing away at Blackpool, opening up the playoff spot fight, but insists the Imps’ future is in their own hands.

Skubala’s side came from behind to beat Cheltenham Town 2-1 on Saturday to keep their League One playoff destiny in their own hands.

If Lincoln now beat Portsmouth at home next weekend then they will book a playoff spot bar an unlikely goal difference swing with Oxford United.

Fifth placed Barnsley were beaten away by eighth placed Blackpool, meaning Blackpool, Barnsley, Lincoln and Oxford will go into the final day fighting for two playoff spots.

Told about Barnsley slipping up, Skubala admits it is interesting, but stressed Lincoln must keep the focus on themselves.

“That’s interesting”, he told reporters post match.

“But you know, it’s up to us isn’t it? It’s up to what we can do.

“Really, really tough game next week against the champions, who have been brilliant and they will be relaxed; sometimes that’s better, I’m not sure, sometimes that’s worse.

“We’ve just got to give everything we’ve got next week and it’s in our control.”

Lincoln welcome Portsmouth next weekend, while Barnsley host Northampton Town.

Blackpool head to play Reading and Oxford United travel to Exeter City.