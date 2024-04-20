Dutch legend Wim Kieft believes that Ryan Gravenberch was too hasty to leave Bayern Munich to sign for Liverpool and if he was going to head elsewhere needed to prioritise playing time.

Gravenberch, a product of Ajax’s youth academy, moved to Germany to join German giants Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022.

Though his appearances for Bavarians came mostly off the bench, he was given assurances about a bright future at the club.

Gravenberch though, keen for regular game time to boost his Netherlands national team hopes, chose to sign for Liverpool.

He has been in and out of the team at Anfield and Kieft thinks that Gravenberch’s career choice was a crazy one.

The Dutch legend feels that Gravenberch should have followed the path of Teun Koopmeiners, who is playing week in, week out at Atalanta.

“Isn’t that the biggest madness there is?” Kieft said on Dutch podcast KieftJansenEgmondGijp.

“You go to Bayern Munich, you are a talent, but you don’t play in the [Under-21] Dutch national team.

“He was very unpredictable at Ajax but went to Bayern anyway. Things didn’t go well there either.

“Of course, the manager told him that he saw it in him, but then you don’t go to Liverpool after such a season.”

Comparing him with Koopmeiners, Kieft added: “If you look at him, for example, he has never been seen as such a great talent as Gravenberch, but he does go to Atalanta.

“Not a top club in Italy. There he enjoys his minutes.

“Of course, that’s how it can be done too”

Gravenberch will be looking to try to nail down a spot in the Liverpool midfield next season under whoever the Reds choose as Jurgen Klopp’s successor.