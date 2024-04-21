Fixture: Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has picked his team and substitutes to play Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace side at Selhurst Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Hammers suffered disappointment in midweek when they were put out of the Europa League by Bayer Leverkusen despite a valiant second leg effort.

Now Moyes switches his focus towards making sure that West Ham again have European football on the agenda for next season.

The earlier meeting between the two sides this season, at the London Stadium in December, finished in a 1-1 draw.

Lukasz Fabianski is in goal for West Ham this afternoon, while in defence Moyes goes with Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna and Emerson Palmieri.

In the engine room, Moyes goes with James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez, while Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta support Michail Antonio.

The West Ham boss has options on the bench to try to influence the game through his substitutes and they include Kalvin Phillips and Maxwel Cornet.

Jarrod Bowen and Nayef Aguerd are not in the matchday squad.

West Ham United Team vs Crystal Palace

Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson, Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Soucek, Kudus, Paqueta, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Johnson, Cresswell, Phillips, Cornet, Ings, Casey, Mubama, Orford