West Ham United have accelerated talks with Julen Lopetegui, who they want to come in to replace David Moyes, it has been claimed in Italy.

Moyes is out of contract at the London Stadium at the end of the season and though he has insisted there is a fresh deal on the table for him to sign, there is a growing expectation he will leave.

West Ham were knocked out of the Europa League in midweek and then thrashed 5-2 by Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

The club are already planning for the post-Moyes era and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, want former Wolves boss Lopetegui.

It is claimed that in recent hours there has been an ‘acceleration of the negotiations’ between West Ham and the Spaniard.

A three-year deal is on the table for the 57-year-old to sign.

West Ham believe that Lopetegui is the right man to come in and succeed Moyes.

The ball is now in the Spaniard’s court to reach a full agreement with West Ham and seal a return to the Premier League.

Lopetegui has been keen to return to English football since parting ways with Wolves.