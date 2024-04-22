Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim has flown into London today for talks amidst interest from West Ham United, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

Amorim will reportedly leave Sporting Lisbon at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a move to England.

Liverpool were reportedly looking at him as their top target to replace Jurgen Klopp and there was talk of his contract getting finalised.

However, it seems unlikely that he is the preferred candidate for the Merseyside and it has been suggested that West Ham are now keen on Amorim.

Amidst interest from the Hammers, it has been claimed that the Portuguese flew into England earlier today for talks.

Amorim wants to manage in the Premier League and is in the British capital for talks over his future.

It is unclear whether he will hold any face-to-face conversations with club officials, especially from West Ham.

The Hammers are looking at him as the leading candidate to replace David Moyes if the decision is taken to move on from the Scot at the end of the season.