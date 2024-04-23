West Ham United offered Ruben Amorim the freedom to build a squad to his liking as part of their pitch to the Sporting Lisbon coach.

Amorim met West Ham officials in London on Monday as part of his plans to have his next job in the Premier League.

The meeting was reportedly not positive and he is not expected to become the next manager at the London Stadium.

However, details of West Ham’s pitch to Amorim have emerged and they made a tempting offer to the Sporting Lisbon coach.

According to Portuguese daily A Bola, West Ham made a more financially lucrative offer to the 39-year-old than Liverpool.

West Ham went all-in to try and convince the highly-rated coach to move to the London Stadium in the summer.

The club also made it clear that he would have the freedom to build a squad to his liking if he agreed to become the West Ham manager.

For the moment, it seems unlikely that Amorim will be the next West Ham manager despite their lucrative pitch.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers try to again convince Amorim to replace David Moyes.