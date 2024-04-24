Erik ten Hag has been told to implement a new consistent style by Manchester United’s new technical director Jason Wilcox, starting from the Sheffield United game tonight, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Ten Hag’s team have been marred by inconsistency in their performances and results this season.

Manchester United are no longer in the race for the Champions League qualification and are facing the threat of not being in Europe at all next season.

The Dutchman’s future at Manchester United is under the scanner and he is now facing a trial by fire for the next few weeks.

It has been claimed Wilcox, who became their new technical director, has told Ten Hag to implement a new style from the Sheffield United game onwards.

The Manchester United technical director wants the team to play consistent possession-based football and made it clear to Ten Hag that he has to implement it.

Ten Hag had a full briefing from Wilcox and how the new management expect the team to play moving forward.

The Manchester United manager will be on trial for the next weeks to check whether he can implement the style.

If he fails to do so, the club are likely to move on from the Dutchman at the end of the season and bring in a new manager.