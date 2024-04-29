Barnsley are not at the moment looking to snare Richie Wellens away from Leyton Orient as their new manager, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The League One club decided to sack Neill Collins before their final game of the season following a run of two wins in nine games.

Interim boss Martin Devaney managed to get a draw against Northampton Town at the weekend to book a place in the playoffs.

He is not certain that he will be in charge of the playoff semi-final against Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley are actively looking to bring in a new manager.

However, it is suggested that there is nothing in talk that Leyton Orient boss Wellens is set to take charge.

The 44-year-old has impressed with the way he managed Leyton Orient to a top-half finish in League One this season.

But he is not a manager Barnsley are considering getting their hands on as their new boss now.

They have a deal in place with Dominik Thalhammer but are facing issues in getting him a work permit.

Barnsley are considering turning to MK Dons boss Mike Williamson if the move fails but that would involve agreeing compensation for his services.