West Ham United goalkeeper Nathan Trott is being tracked by a host of clubs in the Danish Superliga in advance of the Hammers making a decision on his future.

Trott is currently on loan at Danish top flight side Vejle and has been playing his part in their battle to survive in the Superliga this season.

The shot-stopper is due to be out of contract with West Ham in the summer, but the Hammers could trigger an option to extend his deal by a year and demand a transfer fee to let him go.

Trott has interest and, according to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, a host of Superliga clubs are closely keeping an eye on the situation.

He has impressed hugely at Vejle in their battle against the drop this term.

Vejle beat OB 3-2 on Monday to secure a vital win and Trott stood out with several superb saves.

Trott has clocked 28 appearances in a Vejle shirt so far this season, keeping six clean sheets in the process.

The custodian has just one senior outing for West Ham to his name and is down the goalkeeping pecking order at the club.