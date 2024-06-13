Sunderland are focusing on QPR boss Marti Cifuentes, but they will have to pay substantial compensation to land him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Cifuentes took over at QPR in October last year and won plaudits for his work at Loftus Road as he kept the R’s in the division.

Sunderland’s search for a new manager has now run to over 100 days and former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior recently pulled out of a second interview for the job.

Spaniard Cifuentes has been on Sunderland’s radar, but there have been question marks over whether the Black Cats would pay the compensation needed to land him.

However, it is suggested that Cifuentes is the man Sunderland want at present.

They have been impressed with the way the 41-year-old has gone about his business in the Championship with QPR.

Cifuentes rose to prominence with his work in Scandinavian football, with notable spells at Norwegian side Sandefjord, Danish club AaB and Swedish side Hammarby.

It remains unclear whether Sunderland will dig deep to pay the compensation needed to tempt Cifuentes to the north east.