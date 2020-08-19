Leeds United have a third centre-back option, with Ben White their first choice and Robin Koch his alternative, according to The Athletic.

The Yorkshire giants, who are preparing for life back in the Premier League, have seen White return to Brighton & Hove Albion following the end of his loan.

They want to buy White on a permanent basis, but Brighton are not playing ball and have knocked back proposals from Leeds for the centre-back.

If they fail to sign White then they will focus on Freiburg defender Koch, who is rated highly by Leeds director of football Victor Orta.

Leeds though are believed to have a third centre-back option in mind if needed.

It has not been confirmed who the club’s third option is, but they have been linked with a number of players, including River Plate’s Lucas Martinez Quarta.

Leeds are already without one of their centre-back options for a lengthy period, with Gaetano Berardi sidelined.

Skipper Liam Cooper is the only senior centre-back in the side, though Marcelo Bielsa trusted in 21-year-old Pascal Struijk on occasion last season and rates the former Ajax man.