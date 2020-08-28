PAOK Salonika are set to play hardball on Newcastle United target Dimitrios Giannoulis, who is also wanted by Watford and Marseille.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is looking to add to his options over the course of the transfer window, but the club are operating with a lower budget than expected due to the collapse of a takeover.

Left-back is one area the Magpies will look to strengthen this summer after loan signings Danny Rose and Jetro Willems returned to their respective clubs, with the Dutchman leaving early due to an injury.

Newcastle are claimed to have identified Giannoulis from Greek club PAOK as a possible candidate to fill the void at left-back next season, but face competition from Watford and Marseille.

Apart from competition from other clubs, signing the 24-year-old could have further obstacles with PAOK set to play hardball on the defender.

It has been claimed that Marseille are preparing an offer of €4.5m plus add-ons, but according to Greek outlet Sportime it would not be enough to turn PAOK’s head.

Giannoulis made 44 appearances across all competitions for PAOK last season and set up six goals, while also finding the back of the net once.

The Greek defender also provided an assist in the side’s 3-1 win over Besiktas in the second round of the Champions League qualifiers this week.