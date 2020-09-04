AC Milan have met the agent of Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis, who has been linked with Leeds United.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder is a highly thought of talent from Portugal, but struggled for game time at Benfica in the second half of last season.

The Portuguese giants are prepared to sell him in the ongoing transfer window, if they are offered the right price, and several clubs are believed to be vying for his signature in Europe.

Premier League new boys Leeds have been linked with wanting to take Florentino to Elland Road, while Fulham have been credited with an interest.

AC Milan are also keen on Florentino and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Serie A giants met the player’s representative on Friday to discuss a potential move.

The Rossoneri made further enquiries over his situation at Benfica, but they are not expected to take any action immediately.

AC Milan remain interested in Florentino, but at present he is considered as the alternative target to Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The Rossoneri are looking to sign Bakayoko on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea, with an option to then keep him on a permanent basis.