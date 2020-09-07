Wolverhampton Wanderers completing the signing of Marcal from Lyon could pave the way for Ruben Vinagre’s exit from the club, according to The Athletic.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side announced the signing of 31-year-old left-back Marcal from Lyon on Sunday, with the player putting pen to paper on a two-year contract.

The Brazilian defender could be in line to slot in at the left wing-back spot for Wolves in the absence of Jonny, who is sidelined until the end of the year.

Marcal starting on the left flank would mean Vinagre has fallen down the pecking order, with two players now ahead of him.

It is claimed that the 21-year-old full-back could be on his way out of Molineux.

It remains to be seen where Vinagre could move to should the player and Wolves decide to part ways this summer.

The Portuguese 21-year-old joined the English club from Monaco in the summer of 2018.

Vinagre has made a total of 67 appearances for the club since he landed at Molineux.