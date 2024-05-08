Inter Milan are in talks with Genoa over agreeing on a loan deal with an obligation to buy for the signature of Tottenham Hotspur target Albert Gudmundsson.

The 26-year-old attacker is set to move on from Genoa in the summer transfer window with several clubs chasing him.

Tottenham have been tracking him for several months and are keen to take him to the Premier League in the coming window.

However, it has been claimed Inter are now moving in a concrete way to try and get a deal over the line to sign Gudmundsson.

The Serie A champions are his preferred choice and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, concrete talks are under way between Inter and Genoa.

The Nerazzurri do not want to spend upwards of €30m this summer for Gudmundsson but are working on a more complicated deal.

Inter are plotting to try and sign him on loan with an obligation to buy under certain conditions.

The Serie A giants are in pole position to sign him and are pushing to get ahead of the chasing pack in their pursuit of the Iceland international.