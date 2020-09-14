Arsenal star Sead Kolasinac is unlikely to move to West Ham United and is willing to fight for a spot in Mikel Arteta’s team, according to The Guardian.

With Scotland international Kieran Tierney the preferred left wing-back at Arsenal, Kolasinac has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium in the window.

Bukayo Saka, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Cedric Soares also provide Arteta options on the left side of the defence, possibly reducing the Bosnian’s importance.

As the 27-year-old’s future at Arsenal continues to be in the air, West Ham have been credited with an interest in the player as the Irons look to bolster their left-back options in the current transfer window.

However, the Hammers are unlikely to be able to complete the capture of Kolasinac.

The former Schalke man has held talks with Arsenal boss Arteta and realises he is second-choice behind Tierney.

But it has been suggested that Kolasinac wants to stay at Arsenal and fight for his place in the team.

It is likely that the left-back will continue with the Gunners in the 2020/21 season unless the situation changes.