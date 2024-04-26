Bournemouth and Fulham have made enquiries into the possibility of signing teenage AC Milan defender Jan-Carlo Simic.

The Rossoneri signed the young defender from the VfB Stuttgart academy in 2022 and he has made considerable progress in Italy.

Simic, 18, made his debut for the senior squad earlier in the season and has already made six appearances.

His performances have already piqued the interest of a few clubs with his limited appearances in the ongoing campaign.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Bournemouth and Fulham have their eyes on the 18-year-old centre-back.

The two Premier League clubs have been keeping tabs on the young defender and have taken information on him.

They have probed into the possibility of getting their hands on Simic in the summer transfer window.

He has a year left on his contract and AC Milan are also looking to convince him to sign a new deal.

It has been claimed that he is likely to sign a new contract with the Rossoneri and then consider his future.