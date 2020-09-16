A return to Tottenham Hotspur for Gareth Bale is growing ever closer, according to the BBC.

Tottenham are in talks with Real Madrid over re-signing Bale, who they sold to the Spanish giants in 2013 for a fee of £85m.

Bale could join Spurs on a loan deal, though Real Madrid would prefer him to leave on a permanent basis, and the Wales international’s return to north London is drawing closer.

Tottenham are moving to wrap up Bale’s return, but it is claimed that there is no announcement of the switch imminent.

Bale has fallen firmly out of favour at Real Madrid and faces a season of sitting in the stands if he stays put at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid would be expected to pick up part of Bale’s £600,000 per week wages if he does move to Tottenham on a loan deal.

Bale made just 16 appearances for Real Madrid in La Liga last season, scoring a brace against Villarreal.

Zidane is keen to move Bale on and has made clear that the Wales international is not part of his plans at the Bernabeu going forward.