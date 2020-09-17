Manchester City linked defender Jules Kounde has insisted that he is happy at Sevilla and is likely to stay at the club as things stand at the moment.

The 21-year-old French centre-back was pivotal at the heart of Sevilla’s defence as the Spanish side won the Europa League last season.

Sevilla signed Kounde last year from Bordeaux and his performances in his first season at Spain have turned heads in recruitment departments of several big clubs in Europe.

Manchester City are still in the market for one more centre-back and the Frenchman’s name features on Pep Guardiola’s shortlist of targets.

Kounde conceded that he is happy at Sevilla for the moment but did admit that things can change quickly in the world of football.

The defender is focused on Sevilla’s goals this season and for the moment, he does not see himself leaving the club.

Asked about his future, Kounde told Seville-based sports daily Estadio Deportivo: “I am a Sevilla player, I am happy here.

“There is a phrase that we repeat a lot and sometimes it seems that it is said without thinking, but the reality is that in the world of football we never know what is going to happen.

“At the moment, I am a Sevilla player and I am very focused on what we have to do as a team.

“Today, I am staying at Sevilla.”

With a contract until 2024, Sevilla are in a strong position to rebuff interest in Kounde in the final weeks of the transfer window.