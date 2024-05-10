Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal has emerged as a top target for European heavyweights AC Milan for the summer transfer window.

Royal has not been a regular starter for Tottenham this season and has more or less been a squad player under Ange Postecoglou.

He still has more than two years left on his contract at Spurs but he could have an exit route out of the club this summer.

Serie A giants AC Milan are interested in bringing in a wing-back as a priority for the next transfer window.

And according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews), Royal is a top target for AC Milan for the summer.

The Rossoneri have their eyes on the defender and are keen to take him to the San Siro in the coming transfer window.

A move to the European heavyweights, who are second in Serie A, could appeal to Royal.

However, a deal could be hard as Tottenham do not want to lose him for anything less than €30m in the summer.

It seems unlikely that AC Milan would be prepared to pay such a figure for Royal in the coming months.