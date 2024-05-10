Zeno Debast has not agreed a move to another club, despite suggestions of Sporting Lisbon closing in on the West Ham United target.

It was claimed in Portugal that the 20-year-old was very close to joining newly-crowned Primeira Liga champions Sporting Lisbon, with the process of signing him having advanced significantly.

It was even revealed that Sporting Lisbon would spend a fee in the region of €16m to €18m to get the deal over the line and he will sign a five-year contract.

However, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, such talk is wide of the mark and Debast does not have an agreement to sign for Sporting Lisbon.

Debast has been strongly linked with West Ham and will be boosted by news he is not yet out of reach.

West Ham have been hot on the heels of the 20-year-old, who is highly rated in Belgium, while Juventus are also suitors.

Debast came through the youth academy at Belgian giants Anderlecht before breaking into the club’s first team.

The defender has progressed though various youth levels for Belgium and has won six senior caps for his country.