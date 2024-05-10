The release clause in the contract of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool target Nico Williams is more than previously anticipated, it has been claimed in Spain.

The 21-year-old winger signed a new contract with Athletic Bilbao in December last year but he has been heavily linked with a move away from the club in the summer.

Williams has scored seven goals and laid on 16 assists this season and he is an attractive proposition for a few clubs in the Premier League.

Tottenham and Liverpool are keeping tabs on him and the winger reportedly had a €50m release clause in his contract.

However, according to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, the release clause figure is more than previously anticipated.

It has been claimed that the release clause number is closer to the €60m figure ahead of the summer.

Clubs would have to pay more than previously anticipated if they want to sign the winger in the upcoming transfer window.

Athletic Bilbao are known for being sticklers when it comes to buyout clauses and are unlikely to entertain any proposals of a negotiated transfer for Williams.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool, Tottenham or another Premier League side make a summer move.