Sheffield Wednesday are set to face competition from Burnley and Luton Town for the signature of Leeds United winger Ian Poveda in the summer.

The 24-year-old winger joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Leeds in the winter window and has played a key role in keeping them in the Championship.

With his contract at Leeds expiring at the end of the season, Sheffield Wednesday are keen to sign him on a free transfer in the summer.

Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is a fan of Poveda and wants him signed up on a permanent deal.

However, according to Spanish outlet AS, they could face competition from Burnley and Luton, who have their eyes on Poveda.

The two clubs are still in with a chance of survival but are expected to be relegated from the Premier League in the next couple of weeks.

They are already plotting to bounce back in the Championship and are interested in signing Poveda.

Burnley and Luton could offer a more lucrative deal to the Colombian than Sheffield Wednesday due to a bigger budget enhanced by parachute payments.