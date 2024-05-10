Former Netherlands international Pierre van Hooijdonk has cast doubt over Manchester United target Teun Koopmeiners’ quality at international level, insisting that the 26-year-old has been nowhere near to what he has been for Atalanta while playing for his country.

The Dutch international has shown his quality for Atalanta this season contributing with 16 goals in 31 Serie A matches so far.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with several big clubs trying to lure him away from the Gewiss Stadium.

Liverpool have shown keen interest, but it appears that Manchester United are now currently the most interested of his English suitors.

However, former Dutch international Van Hooijdonk has pointed towards the issue of inconsistency in performance, which he feels, Koopmeiners has been vulnerable to and must be taken into account when selecting for the Oranje.

“If one person deserves to play in the Dutch national team based on his performance, it is Koopmeiners”, Van Hooijdonk was quoted as saying by Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur.

“But I also understand the doubts, because he has started in the starting line-up before and actually we are still waiting for him to show, or at least one game, that he is in the form he is in at Atalanta.”

Koopmeiners has previously indicated that he would welcome a move to the Premier League, but it remains to be seen if any club launch a swoop for him.