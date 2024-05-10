Newcastle United may be safe when it comes to keeping Bruno Guimaraes this summer, despite the Brazilian being linked with Manchester United and Liverpool, according to the Daily Mail.

The Brazilian midfielder has a clause set at £100m in his Newcastle contract and if any club meet it then the Magpies would be powerless to prevent his exit.

Guimaraes is a key man at St James’ Park and Newcastle do not want to lose him in the approaching transfer window.

And in a boost for their hopes, it is claimed that at present ‘the word in football circles’ is no club see value in meeting the £100m clause.

Guimaraes is of interest to a host of clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool, but they do not want to pay £100m for him.

The clause is due to expire on 30th June, meaning Newcastle will not have too long to wait to see if any side trigger it.

Clubs could still try to buy Guimaraes after that date and attempt to convince Newcastle to take a lower offer.

It has been suggested that Newcastle could sell one of their star performers this summer to help them spend on players and still stay within the Premier League’s PSR rules.