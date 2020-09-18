PAOK Salonika will not pull the trigger on a swoop for Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi, according to Greek sports daily Sportime.

The 23-year-old centre-forward joined Premier League club Liverpool from Nigeria’s Imperial Academy in 2015, but is yet to play a competitive game for the Reds.

With difficulties in securing a work permit, Awoniyi has spent the entirety of his Liverpool career on loans at different clubs, including Belgian outfit KAA Gent and Mainz in Germany.

The Nigerian is likely to move away from Anfield again in the ongoing transfer window, either on loan or a permanent deal.

Greek giants PAOK Salonika have been looking closely at signing Awoniyi, but they have decided not to attempt to snap him up.

They have mulled a move and will not at present be trying to sign the Liverpool man.

A return to Germany could be on the cards for Awoniyi, with Bundesliga club Union Berlin interested in taking him back to the Bundesliga.

It remains to be seen where Awoniyi will be playing his football by the time the transfer window closes on 5th October.