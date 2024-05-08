Dani Olmo’s summer release clause has a deadline, it has emerged, amid interest from a host of clubs including Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 26-year-old Spaniard is having an impressive season in Germany with RB Leipzig, where he has scored four times and registered five assists in the league.

He has been linked with a return to Barcelona this summer, but has substantial interest from the Premier League, where clubs including Manchester United and Tottenham have been credited with being admirers.

A €60m release clause in his contract would make it a straightforward deal for an interested club to do, but it does have a deadline this summer.

According to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, any club wanting to sign Olmo must pay his clause before 15th July.

That is a day before the end of the European Championship this summer as things stand.

Leipzig were initially reluctant to include a release clause in his contract but eventually relented.

However, they introduced a hard deadline to make sure that they have enough time to seek a replacement if Olmo leaves this summer.

For the moment, the German club are not open to selling him for a negotiated transfer fee.

All eyes will now be on Olmo’s suitors to see if they are prepared to act before the deadline or feel they can push his price tag down and ignore the date.