Tottenham Hotspur have work to do to convince Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno to move out of Italy this summer.

The 24-year-old defender has been in impressive form this season in Serie A and has been attracting the interest of big clubs ahead of the next window.

He is one of the centre-backs Tottenham are watching with a view to potentially taking him to the Premier League and initial talks have been held.

Spurs signed Radu Dragusin from Genoa in January and are looking to carry out a similar operation for Buongiorno.

However, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the defender’s preference is to stay in Italy at this stage of his career.

And it has been claimed that he would prioritise a move to Serie A champions Inter Milan over other options.

The centre-back is wanted at Inter and the Nerazzurri are working behind the scenes to set up a deal.

For the moment, a move to Tottenham or any other club outside Italy has failed to excite the young defender.