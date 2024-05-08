West Ham United have prioritised revamping their ageing defence in the summer transfer window, according to the Evening Standard.

The Hammers are set to get a new manager in the form of Julen Lopetegui at the end of the season.

The departure of David Moyes is set to hand more power to technical director Tim Steidten in the summer.

The German is keen to back former Wolves man Lopetegui with a significant retooling of their squad in the next window.

It has been claimed that West Ham are eyeing bringing in six new players as part of their plans in the coming month.

A centre-back and a right-back are amongst their priorities as West Ham look to revamp an ageing defence.

The club will listen to offers for Nayef Aguerd, while Angelo Ogbonna will leave on a free transfer.

Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell are also expected to move on with the club looking to bring in significant defensive additions.

West Ham’s Financial Fair Play position is improved compared to January as the fee received from Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal last summer will come into play in the next accounting cycle.