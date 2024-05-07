Newcastle United have reached an agreement with Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, it has been claimed.

Kelly, on the books at Bournemouth, but is out of contract at the end of the campaign and able to move on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old has been of interest to a host of clubs, not least due to his contractual situation.

Now, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Kelly has reached an agreement to join Newcastle when his Bournemouth deal expires.

Newcastle are looking to strengthen their defensive options, but are carefully watching their finances as they seek to keep on the right side of the Premier League’s PSR rules.

Landing Kelly without a transfer fee would be a big boost for Magpies boss Eddie Howe.

As well as operating as a centre-back, Kelly is also able to play as a left-back, which ticks two positional boxes for Newcastle.

He played in both Bournemouth’s Premier League encounters with Newcastle this season.