Sunderland managerial target Danny Rohl’s future at Sheffield Wednesday is still in the balance, according to BBC Radio Sheffield.

Rohl oversaw a remarkable turnaround at Sheffield Wednesday this season and helped them to survive in the Championship.

He still has a year left on his contract at Hillsborough but Rohl wants guarantees over improvements at the club before committing his future.

Sunderland are interested in him but Sheffield Wednesday are pushing hard to convince him to stay at the club.

Talks have already taken place between the club and the German with the Sheffield Wednesday boss wanting improvements to be made to their training ground and additions to his coaching staff.

The conversations have reportedly been positive but it is claimed his future at the club is still in the balance.

More talks are expected to take place between Rohl and Sheffield Wednesday as they seek to find common ground.

Several clubs are interested in Rohl and are keeping a close eye on developments at the Yorkshire club.