Eintracht Frankfurt have decided against taking up the option to buy Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, it has been claimed in Germany.

Van de Beek joined the Bundesliga outfit on loan in the winter transfer window after getting limited opportunities at Old Trafford.

The two clubs worked out an option to buy worth €10m as part of the loan agreement that saw the Dutchman move to Germany.

However, Van de Beek has been anonymous at Eintracht Frankfurt and has played just a quarter of the minutes since joining the club.

According to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Eintracht Frankfurt have now decided against signing him on a permanent deal.

The German club are not convinced about the midfielder and do not see it improving going forward.

Van de Beek will be returning to Manchester United in the summer but he has no future at Old Trafford.

The club will again look to shift a player who has a year left on his contract at the moment.