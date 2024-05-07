Manchester United want Gareth Southgate to succeed Erik ten Hag as Red Devils boss in the summer, it has been claimed in France.

Ten Hag is coming under huge pressure due to Manchester United’s poor results and performances and there is speculation over his position.

A host of managers have been linked with replacing the Dutchman in the Old Trafford dugout, but it has been suggested that Manchester United could keep him into the start of next term.

However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Manchester United have decided they want England boss Southgate to take over and talks are in progress.

While there is no agreement yet, Manchester United have made Southgate their priority and talks are going well.

Manchester United want to seal an agreement with Southgate in the coming weeks.

An announcement would likely be made after Euro 2024, with Southgate focusing on his England duties.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United have settled on Southgate as the man they want to come in and kick off the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era.