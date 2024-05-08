Newcastle United have played down suggestions that they have a deal in place to sign Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies have prioritised adding to their defence in the next summer transfer window as part of their plans.

With Newcastle having PSR concerns, the club are looking at several free agents as a potential target.

Kelly, who is out of contract at Bournemouth at the end of the season, has been linked with a move to Newcastle this summer.

There are suggestions that Newcastle have already agreed on a deal with the defender but those claims have been rubbished.

The club insist that they have not agreed terms to sign the Bournemouth defender in the summer.

It has been suggested that Kelly is not the preferred target as well with Newcastle keener on signing Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo.

Kelly plays on the left-side of the defence but Newcastle already have Sven Botman and Dan Burn in the squad.