Former Newcastle United star Kevin Gallacher believes the Magpies have been shrewd in their purchase of striker Callum Wilson, who he feels gets into good positions.

The 28-year-old was snapped up by Steve Bruce earlier in the transfer window from recently relegated Bournemouth for a fee in the region of £20m.

Wilson, who spent six years at Dean Court, was one of the mainstays in attack for the Cherries, scoring as many as 67 goals in 187 appearances overall.

Giving his assessment of the player, Gallacher believes that Newcastle have done good business in signing him, while also admitting that Wilson reminds him of Magpies legend Alan Shearer.

“He scored a lot of goals for Bournemouth and they showed how to play to his strengths”, Gallacher said in an interview with GiveToLocal.com.

“He’s a very shrewd buy.

“He gets in the right positions and can create goals for the players around him. He reminds me very much of Alan Shearer in that respect.

“He’s very similar in the way he plays and the positions he works.

“Newcastle have lacked a go-to goalscorer in the last few seasons and they might just have found one – finally.”

Wilson took no time in opening his goalscoring account for his new side, scoring in a 2-0 win at West Ham.

He will look to again get on the scoresheet on Sunday when Newcastle take on Brighton.