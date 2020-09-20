Everton are playing hardball over a return to Italy for Moise Kean, who is wanted by his former club Juventus.

The Toffees signed Kean from Juventus last summer, but the striker has struggled to live up to his billing at Goodison Park and is now pushing to return to Italy.

His agent Mino Raiola is working on making his wish come true, while Juventus are looking to re-sign him.

However, Everton are not making a departure for Kean easy and, according to Italian daily Corriere di Torino, they want a loan deal with an obligation to buy inserting; the Toffees would also likely want a loan fee.

Juventus have been thinking of a loan with an option to buy, but Everton are not willing to let Kean depart on those terms.

A potential swap deal involving former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been floated, but it is claimed to be complex due to the salary the Wales international picks up in Turin.

Juventus have time to try to work out a deal with Everton, with the transfer window not closing until 5th October.

Kean scored just two goals for Everton over the course of last season.