The agent of Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has ruled out a move to Italian giants Roma for his client.

Roma have been linked with considering a swoop for Giroud as they hunt a potential replacement for Edin Dzeko, who is set to sign for Italian champions Juventus.

Giroud faces tough competition for game time at Chelsea over the coming season, but the Frenchman will not be joining Roma, with the Giallorossi ruled out as a possibility by his agent Michael Manuello

Inside Futbol asked Manuello whether a move to Roma is a possibility for Giroud given that Dzeko is Juventus bound.

He replied: “No, [it is] not a possibility.”

Giroud has been named on the bench for Chelsea’s Premier League meeting with Liverpool this afternoon, but the Blues could be tested with proposals for him before the transfer window closes in early October.

The France international has long been linked with a potential move to Serie A and is likely to want as much game time as possible ahead of Euro 2021 next summer.

Giroud, 33, was an unused substitute in Chelsea’s Premier League opener away at Brighton & Hove Albion.

He will be looking to get on against Liverpool this afternoon and then clock up playing time in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, when the Blues host Barnsley.