Leeds United will be tempted to move for winger Daniel James if Manchester United choose to make him available, according to The Athletic.

The Whites were in for James in the 2019 January transfer window, but failed to complete the deal and Manchester United stole in to sign him the following summer.

Now a Premier League side, Leeds have been linked with James again and it is claimed that the interest from the Yorkshire giants is genuine.

If Manchester United make the Wales international wide-man available then Leeds will be tempted to look to take him to Elland Road.

James made a total of 46 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United last term and grabbed goals against LASK Linz, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Southampton.

Manchester United have James under contract for a further four years and it is unclear if they will decide to make him available.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought him off at half time against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Leeds are looking to bring in another winger and have also been linked with Rangers’ Ryan Kent.