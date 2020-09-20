Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho expects to bring Dele Alli back into the side against Leyton Orient on Tuesday night, after overlooking him against Southampton.

Eyebrows were raised when Mourinho opted not to include Alli in his starting eleven or on the bench for the Premier League fixture at St Mary’s.

Heung-Min Son ran riot on the south coast, scoring four goals, as Tottenham cruised to a 5-2 drubbing of the hosts; Harry Kane grabbed the fifth and final goal.

Mourinho was asked about Alli in his post match press conference and indicated the midfielder could be back in action on Tuesday.

“I’m not responsible for the market. I’m not able to answer your question on that. I can only say I left eight players behind training”, the Portuguese said when asked about Alli.

“They are a big group and Dele was among this group.

“The same way a squad is a puzzle and in the same way so is the bench.

“I cannot have three wingers and a number 10 and then no defender. Dele stayed out but probably Tuesday he will play.”

Speculation over Alli’s future is likely to intensify after Mourinho’s squad decision at Southampton and the transfer window is open through until 5th October.