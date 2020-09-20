Tottenham Hotspur are moving to try to snap up Wout Weghorst and could even do the deal over the coming week, it has been claimed in the Netherlands.

Spurs have just snapped up left-back Sergio Reguilon and forward Gareth Bale, but boss Jose Mourinho has been clear about his desire for a striker to arrive.

The club have assured him that bringing in Bale does not mean a striker is off the table and, according to Dutch daily Tubantia, the north London club want Weghorst.

The 28-year-old is currently on the books at Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, who he joined from AZ Alkmaar in 2018.

Tottenham are looking to bring him in and it is claimed a deal could even happen over the course of the coming week.

If they can agree a deal with Wolfsburg then they should have little difficulty convincing Weghorst to make the move.

The striker has long been clear about his aim to play in the Premier League and a switch to Tottenham is likely to appeal.

Weghorst would slot into Mourinho’s squad to provide cover for star striker Harry Kane.