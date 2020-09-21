Wolfsburg’s managing director has refused to be drawn on speculation that Tottenham Hotspur want to sign the club’s striker Wout Weghorst.

Jose Mourinho is keen on bringing in a striker to lighten the workload on Spurs hitman Harry Kane before the current transfer window closes on 5th October.

Wolfsburg’s Weghorst is firmly on Tottenham’s radar as an option, but the German side’s managing director Jorg Schmadtke will not be drawn on the transfer talk.

He told German daily Bild: “We do not respond to speculation.”

If Tottenham do want to sign the tall striker from Wolfsburg then they will have to dig deep as it is claimed the Bundesliga side want €35m to let him go.

Weghorst has found the back of the net on a regular basis at Wolfsburg, enjoying regular game time with the Bundesliga outfit.

He could struggle to play week in, week out, if he joins Tottenham as he would be expected to play second choice to Kane.

The Dutchman has scored an overall 40 goals in 82 appearances for Wolfsburg since joining from AZ Alkmaar in 2018.