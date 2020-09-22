Leeds United will pay a fee of between €15m and €20m for the signature of 27-year-old defender Diego Llorente from Real Sociedad, it has been claimed in Spain, with Real Madrid pocketing a portion of it.

The Yorkshire-based club are in advanced talks with Spanish La Liga outfit Real Sociedad over a deal for centre-back Llorente.

Leeds are claimed to be close to striking a deal with Real Sociedad for the former Real Madrid man, and are pushing to get the transfer over the line before the weekend.

And, according to Spanish daily Noticias de Gipuzkoa, the Whites will fork out a fee of between €15m and €20m to land Llorente from Real Sociedad.

A small percentage of the sum will go to Real Madrid, who included a sell-on clause when they sold the defender to their league rivals in 2017.

Leeds want to get the deal for Llorente over the line before their weekend league game against Sheffield United, and director of football Victor Orta is working hard to get it done.

If the transfer goes through before the weekend, the 27-year-old could be in line to make his debut for the Whites against Chris Wilder’s Blades on Sunday.

Llorente will join Liam Cooper, Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk in Leeds’ defence, adding competition for the two centre-back spots in the team.