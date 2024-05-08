West Ham United are ready to give midfielder Flynn Downes, who is on loan at Southampton, the chance to impress in pre-season, according to the Evening Standard.

Downes has been working to try to help Southampton bounce straight back up to the Premier League this season.

He has made an impression on the south coast and Saints could look to try to sign him on a permanent basis.

West Ham though will have a new manager at the helm in the summer in the shape of Julen Lopetegui.

And the Hammers want to give the Spaniard the chance to take a good look at Downes over the course of pre-season.

Downes could play his way into Lopetegui’s plans next season as the new West Ham boss shapes his squad for the next campaign.

The midfielder has turned out 33 times in the Championship for Southampton this season, scoring twice and assisting twice.

West Ham have Downes locked down on a contract at the London Stadium that runs until the summer of 2027.