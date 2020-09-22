Tottenham Hotspur are to hold a conference call on Wednesday with the agents of Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik.

Spurs have been linked with the Poland international throughout the ongoing transfer window, but Milik appeared set to stay in Serie A to play his football.

Juventus held an interest, but have signed Alvaro Morata on loan from Atletico Madrid, while a proposed move to Roma recently collapsed.

Milik is still keen to leave Napoli, where he has entered the final year of his contract, and his agents are set to hold talks with Tottenham.

The Poland star’s representatives will hold a conference call with Tottenham on Wednesday, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.

Tottenham will be keen to establish the exact situation around Milik and what numbers would be needed to take the striker to north London.

The talks are claimed to be set to be in-depth, as Tottenham look to put in the legwork which would be required before contacting Napoli with a formal offer.

Napoli want to sell Milik to avoid him leaving on a free transfer next summer and could be willing to reduce the price they had agreed with Roma.