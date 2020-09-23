Barcelona and Roma are interested in snapping up wantaway Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger in the final two weeks of the transfer window.

Rudiger was an unused substitute in Chelsea’s opening day win at Brighton and was left out of the squad by Frank Lampard against Liverpool at the weekend.

The German has been omitted from the squad for Chelsea’s EFL Cup game against Barnsley and the defender is now pushing to leave the Blues.

He cannot accept being the fifth choice centre-back at Chelsea and his representatives are now trying to find a new club in the final weeks of the transfer window.

And according to German magazine Kicker, Barcelona and Roma have jumped into the race to sign the 27-year-old centre-back.

The Catalan giants are preparing to reinvest the money they received from Nelson Semedo’s departure into the squad and Rudiger has emerged as a target.

Roma are also in the market for a defender and their former defender’s sudden availability in the market has caught their eye.

Rudiger has also been linked with a move to France with Paris Saint-Germain believed to be interested in him.

The German is now keen to evaluate all offers and take a considered call on his next club.