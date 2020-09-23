Burnley have opened talks with Liverpool over signing winger Harry Wilson on a permanent deal, according to the Press Association.

Liverpool loaned Wilson to Bournemouth last season, but the Wales international winger could not help the Cherries avoid the drop down to the Championship.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are open to letting Wilson go in the ongoing transfer window for the right price and several sides have been linked with holding an interest in him, with being relegated not having damaged his standing.

Firm talks had proven elusive, but Burnley are now in for Wilson and are holding discussions with Liverpool; no fee has yet been agreed but there is confidence the transfer could happen.

Sean Dyche rates Wilson and wants to take him to Turf Moor before the transfer window slams shut.

All eyes will be on whether Burnley can reach an agreement to snap up Wilson from the Premier League champions.

Liverpool splashed the cash recently, bringing in midfielder Thiago Alcantara and forward Diogo Jota.

The club are keen to offload fringe players before the window closes and Wilson could be heading through the Anfield exit door soon.

In addition to Bournemouth, he has had loan stints at Crewe Alexandra, Hull City and Derby County.