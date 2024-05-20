Aston Villa will only consider selling Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Liverpool target Jacob Ramsey if they are forced to and have failed to sell other players, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been out since March due to a foot injury and is considered one of the most talented young players in the country.

He has several admirers at the top end of the Premier League and clubs are keeping tabs on him ahead of the summer.

Tottenham, Liverpool and Newcastle are known admirers of Ramsey but for the moment Aston Villa do not want to sell.

The Villans have to sell players to adhere to PSR regulations despite the extra income they are going to get from Champions League participation.

However, Ramsey is not one of the players the club are ready to sell despite the pure profit they could earn from selling an academy product.

Aston Villa would only countenance cashing in on Ramsey if they fail to move on other players and are forced to sell him as they need to bring in funds.

The midfielder is also not interested in leaving Villa Park despite interest from several big clubs.

He wants to return from injury in the summer and be part of Villa’s Champions League adventure next season.