Tottenham Hotspur are split on whether to sell Richarlison if a big money proposal arrives from Saudi Arabia, according to ESPN.

The Brazilian has been rotated by Postecoglou in his forward line, but has made an impact on occasion and went on a red hot run in December and early January.

Richarlison scored nine goals in eight consecutive league games during the period and then saw his injury interrupted by niggling injuries.

He is drawing interest from Saudi Arabia and there could be a big money offer made for him in the summer.

But opinion within the club is split regarding whether a bid from a Saudi club should be accepted in the event it arrives sometime over the course of the window.

Spurs have no need to sell to meet Premier League financial room and have space for signings, but selling Richarlison could increase their transfer kitty even more.

Tottenham are expected to be active in the transfer market this summer after missing out on a Champions League spot.

Ange Postecoglou wants the club to make at least three more signings to be competitive next season.