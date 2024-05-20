Rotherham United have put Joe Rafferty through a medical ahead of signing him on a free transfer after his exit from Portsmouth, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 30-year-old defender has played a major part in getting Portsmouth promoted from League One to the Championship this season.

He made 39 appearances for John Mousinho’s side and was one of the leaders in the Portsmouth squad.

However, he was not offered a new contract to replace the existing one that will expire at the end of next month.

The defender is set to leave on a free transfer and he is on the cusp of completing a move to Rotherham.

It has been claimed that the defender underwent his medical with the South Yorkshire club earlier today.

He is soon expected to put pen to paper on a contract with the club and join Steve Evans’ squad this summer.

Rotherham got relegated from the Championship this season and Evans has been tasked with the job of getting them straight back up from League One.

The Rotherham boss values the promotion experience Rafferty will add to his team once he completes the move.